Summerlin restaurant shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Police investigate a fatal shooting at Teriyaki Madness, at 10300 W Charleston Boulevard, in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was killed and a woman was hospitalized Tuesday after a shooting inside a restaurant in Summerlin.

Shots rang out at 7:49 p.m. inside a Teriyaki Madness, at 10300 W Charleston Boulevard, near the intersection with Town Center Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dave Valenta.

Inside the restaurant, police found a 40-year-old male customer dead and a 48-year-old female employee injured. Both had been shot in what Valenta said was a shooting targeted at the man.

Investigators believe the shooter, a thinly built man wearing dark clothing and a baseball cap, followed the victim into the store and shot him before running off. Valenta said the woman was likely a bystander caught in cross fire.

Police were still gathering statements Tuesday night from several other people who were inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting.

The woman was taken to University Medical Center where she was undergoing surgery for her wounds Tuesday night, Valenta said.

The shooter remained at large, and anyone with information may call Metro homicide section at 702-828-3521.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.