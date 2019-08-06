Suspect, 15, faces murder charge in Las Vegas man’s shooting death

A 15-year-old murder suspect is expected to be charged as an adult in connection with a robbery-related shooting in February, the Las Vegas Review-Journal has learned.

(Getty Images)

The suspect, Pedro Jaurgeui-Shahagun, who was arrested the night of the Feb. 26 shooting, had not been publicly identified before Tuesday, one day after he was transferred from juvenile custody and booked into the Clark County Detention Center, jail records show.

He faces charges of open murder with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery and attempted robbery. At the time of the shooting, Jauregui-Shahagun was 14, according to the records.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer confirmed on Tuesday that the teen had been in custody since his arrest on the night of the shooting.

The victim, Ja’Twion De’Shun Farmer, 19, of Las Vegas was shot about 10:30 p.m. near Japan Way and Clifford Street in what Las Vegas police have called an attempted robbery. He died the next day morning at University Medical Center from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Jauregui-Shahagun was arrested later that night, after a resident on the 2100 block of nearby Sandy Lane called 911 to report that a teenage boy had knocked on their door asking for help. He was found hiding in the backyard, police said at the time.

