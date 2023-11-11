Suspect apprehended in Henderson shooting that killed 1, injured 1

Donzell Campbell, 25, was taken into custody Thursday in a coordinated effort by Henderson investigators and the FBI Criminal Apprehension Team.

Donzell Campbell (Henderson Police Department)

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Henderson earlier this week.

He was booked into the Henderson Detention Center for a count of attempted robbery with a deadly weapon, a count of attempted murder with a deadly weapon and 13 counts of discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle.

As the investigation is ongoing, Henderson police are not releasing more information.

About 1:30 a..m on Nov. 8, Henderson police and fire units responded to the 3000 block of Saint Rose Parkway, a few blocks west of Eastern Avenue, about a shooting involving multiple subjects.

Arriving officers confirmed two men had been shot, with one having already been transported to a nearby hospital and being pronounced deceased.

The second victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Henderson police say the shooting is the 10th homicide in the city this year.

The name of the decedent will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office pending notification of next of kin.

