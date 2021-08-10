Suspect arrested after 2 women shot, killed in unpaid rent dispute

A man was arrested after Las Vegas police said he fatally shot two women and left a third person critically injured in a dispute over unpaid rent early Tuesday.

Arnoldo Sanchez (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police investigate a double homicide on Chicago Avenue in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Two women were shot to death and a third person was critically injured in a dispute over unpaid rent at a home in central Las Vegas early Tuesday. (Glenn Puit / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was arrested after police said he shot two women to death and left a third person critically injured in a dispute over unpaid rent at a home in central Las Vegas early Tuesday.

Arnoldo Sanchez, 78, faces two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, police said.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said police were called around 12:25 a.m. to the home on the 200 block of West Chicago Avenue, near South Main Street and Las Vegas Boulevard South, just a short distance from The Strat.

Arriving officers found a woman in the front yard who had been shot, Spencer said. They brought her to the intersection of Chicago and Industrial Road to render first aid, but a short time later, medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.

A man then emerged from the home, Spencer said. He had been shot nine times and was taken to University Medical Center, where he is expected to survive.

Police said a SWAT team then surrounded the house until the gunman, later identified as Sanchez, surrendered without incident. Once he did, SWAT officers entered and found a second woman inside the house, dead from gunshot wounds, police said.

Investigators suspect Sanchez was renting out rooms to the three victims and got into an argument with one of the women over unpaid rent. Police said he shot the victims during the argument.

The women killed will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office once relatives been notified.

Anyone with information may contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Alexis Ford contributed to this story.