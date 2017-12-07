Suspect arrested after deadly shooting on Fremont Street in Las Vegas

A man suspected in the deadly shooting of another man at the Fremont Street Experience last week was arrested in California, Las Vegas police said.

Calvin Eugene Franklin (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police shut down part of Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas after a shooting Nov. 29. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Calvin Eugene Franklin is awaiting extradition to Las Vegas from California, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Jay Rivera said.

Records show Franklin, 22, was arrested Friday and is being held in a Los Angeles jail.

Franklin is accused of fatally shooting 23-year-old Ryan Flowers of Pittsburg, California. Police said Flowers was gunned down outside of the Four Queens on Fremont Street in the early morning hours of Nov. 29 after an argument escalated among a group of people.

Police filed a warrant for Franklin’s arrest on the night of the shooting.

Franklin faces one count of open murder, Las Vegas Justice Court records show.

