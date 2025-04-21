Suspect arrested in Arizona in fatal Las Vegas stabbing after 2 years

Las Vegas police say a second suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing from June 2023.

The Metropolitan Police Department says a second suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing from June 2023.

The department received a report of a stabbing near Churchill Avenue and Decatur Boulevard on the night of June 30.

The victim, identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Joshua Brooke, 35, was taken to UMC where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation indicated that the victim had been involved in an argument with the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Wyatt Conway.

During the interaction, Conway stabbed the victim before fleeing the scene, police said. He was later taken into custody and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

On Monday, police announced that a second suspect, 39-year-old Samuel Conway, was arrested in connection with the killing.

Samuel Conway was taken custody on April 18 in Holbrook, Arizona, pending extradition to Las Vegas.