Suspect arrested in central Las Vegas homicide

Las Vegas police homicide detectives are investigating a shooting death in the area of H Street and McWilliams Avenue on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Police have arrested a 36-year-old suspected of fatally shooting a man in late August in central Las Vegas, Metropolitan Police Department records show.

James Smith Jr. was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Friday, jail records show. He faces a murder charge in connection with the death of 37-year-old Anthony Gross, who was found dead Aug. 24 near H Street and McWilliams Avenue, north of Bonanza Road, according to jail booking logs and court records.

The Clark County coroner’s office has ruled Gross’ death a homicide due to gunshot wounds to his trunk and extremities.

Metro has previously said that the department’s gunshot detection system, ShotSpotter, notified police of gunfire near the intersection at 3:11 a.m. Aug. 24.

It was unclear Saturday if police had identified a motive in Gross’ killing.

Smith faces a weapons charge and a count of murder with a deadly weapon, court records show. He was scheduled to appear in court on Saturday morning.

Further information about his arrest was not immediately available. He remained in jail without bail on Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

