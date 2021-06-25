Suspect arrested in Colorado after missing Nevada man found dead

Authorities arrested a 38-year-old man in Colorado on suspicion of murder Friday, one day after the body of a Nevada man last seen in February was found, police said.

Jeff Caraballo, 38 (Nye County Sheriff’s Office)

Nye County deputies were called to a report of a “suspicious circumstance” Thursday at a home on the 1100 block of Sixshooter Avenue in Pahrump, the sheriff’s office said in a video news release posted Friday afternoon.

Jeff Caraballo, 38, had been seen “frequenting the residence” and driving a car belonging to the man last seen in February, the sheriff’s office said.

“Caraballo provided several different reasons for the victim’s disappearance,” according to the video.

Detectives searched the home and found “evidence that a homicide had occurred.” Police then found the man’s body inside a closet, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators then determined that Caraballo had fled to Aurora, Colorado. Detectives flew to Colorado on Friday to begin an investigation with the Aurora Police Department, the sheriff’s office said.

Colorado police found Caraballo and arrested him Friday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said. He faces a murder charge, and will be extradited to Nye County.

The sheriff’s office did not identify the man who was found dead. Further information was not immediately available.

