Suspect arrested in connection with December homicide

Markelle Tavon Carter, 35, was arrested Friday in connection with the fatal shooting.

Markelle Carter (North Las Vegas Police Department)

North Las Vegas police arrested a suspect on Friday in connection with a Dec. 18 homicide, officials announced Monday.

Markelle Tavon Carter, 35, was arrested Friday on one count of murder with a deadly weapon in connection with the fatal shooting of 33-year-old Marvin King, police said. He was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center.

Police were called to Brooks Avenue and Revere Street around 2:25 p.m. on Dec. 18 and found King dead with a gunshot wound to the head. The Clark County coroner’s office ruled his death a homicide on Dec. 21.

Court records show that a warrant was issued for Carter’s arrest on Dec. 31.

Carter has a local criminal history, court records show. He was arrested on charges of murder with a deadly weapon in 2007; assault with a deadly weapon, attempted murder with a deadly weapon and ex-felon in possession of a firearm in 2011; and assault with a deadly weapon, coercion with force or threat of force with a deadly weapon, kidnapping with a deadly weapon and attempted robbery with a deadly weapon in 2018.

Anyone with more information about the shooting may contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

