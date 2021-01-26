40°F
Suspect arrested in connection with December homicide

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 25, 2021 - 4:35 pm
 
Markelle Carter (North Las Vegas Police Department)
North Las Vegas police arrested a suspect on Friday in connection with a Dec. 18 homicide, officials announced Monday.

Markelle Tavon Carter, 35, was arrested Friday on one count of murder with a deadly weapon in connection with the fatal shooting of 33-year-old Marvin King, police said. He was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center.

Police were called to Brooks Avenue and Revere Street around 2:25 p.m. on Dec. 18 and found King dead with a gunshot wound to the head. The Clark County coroner’s office ruled his death a homicide on Dec. 21.

Court records show that a warrant was issued for Carter’s arrest on Dec. 31.

Carter has a local criminal history, court records show. He was arrested on charges of murder with a deadly weapon in 2007; assault with a deadly weapon, attempted murder with a deadly weapon and ex-felon in possession of a firearm in 2011; and assault with a deadly weapon, coercion with force or threat of force with a deadly weapon, kidnapping with a deadly weapon and attempted robbery with a deadly weapon in 2018.

Anyone with more information about the shooting may contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

