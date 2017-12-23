Suspect arrested in connection with triple homicide in east Las Vegas

A suspect has been arrested in connection with Friday’s triple homicide in the eastern Las Vegas Valley.

Christine Sanchez (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Crime scene investigators arrive at the scene of a triple homicide at the 4300 block of Del Santos Drive in east Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Booking logs and jail records show 47-year-old Christine Rose Sanchez was booked early Saturday on three counts of murder with a deadly weapon.

Police said a dispute led to the deadly shooting Friday afternoon at 4323 Del Santos Drive, near East Tropicana Avenue. Two men and one woman, estimated to be in their 30s, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Late Friday afternoon, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Dan McGrath said he believed one shooter was responsible for the deaths.

In addition to the three people who were found dead, McGrath added, up to four people might have been on the property at the time of the shooting, including the homeowner, and two women who fled the scene before police arrived.

The homeowner told police Friday he has allowed the victims to stay at the home, which McGrath called a “flophouse,” where people are known to come and go on a frequent basis. Police have been called to the property 14 times within the past year.

Sanchez is being held at the Clark County Detention Center without bail.

4323 E Del Santos Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89121