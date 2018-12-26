Suspect arrested in deadly southeast Las Vegas stabbing

An arrest has been made in the death of a man whose body was found with multiple stab wounds Friday morning in a southeast Las Vegas neighborhood.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An arrest has been made in the death of a man whose body was found with multiple stab wounds Friday morning in a southeast Las Vegas neighborhood.

Jarrid Johnson, 25, was booked about 10:30 a.m. Monday into the Clark County Detention Center on one felony count of open murder with a deadly weapon, jail records show. He remained held without bail Wednesday.

Further details surrounding his arrest were not immediately available.

A 911 call came in about 6:45 a.m. Friday from someone who had found the body at the end of a cul-de-sac on Pinecrest Street, near the intersection of East Flamingo and South Sandhill roads, Las Vegas police said. It was not clear whether the man was killed at that location or whether his body had been dumped.

A Clark County coroner’s office spokeswoman said Wednesday that the man had been positively identified, but his name and cause of death will not be released until his next of kin have been notified.

His death was the 201st homicide this year in Clark County, and the 153rd investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal.

Anyone with information may contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

