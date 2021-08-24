Suspect arrested in deadly weekend shooting in central Las Vegas
A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the Sunday night slaying on the 500 block of Calcaterra Circle, near East Flamingo Road and Palos Verdes Street.
A 25-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with a fatal weekend shooting in central Las Vegas.
Moufassa Haulcy is being held without bail on a murder and conspiracy charge, according to jail records.
Officers were called at 7:19 p.m. Sunday to the 500 block of Calcaterra Circle, near East Flamingo Road and Palos Verdes Street, after a report of a shooting, according to a statement issued Tuesday by the Metropolitan Police Department.
First responders found a man in the alley suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man later died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.
Investigators believe Haulcy pulled out a gun and shot the man during a fight before running off.
It was unclear how police identified him as a suspect.
The victim will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family is notified.
Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.