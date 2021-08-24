99°F
Homicides

Suspect arrested in deadly weekend shooting in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 24, 2021 - 4:23 pm
 
Moufassa Haulcy (Metropolitan Police Department)
Moufassa Haulcy (Metropolitan Police Department)

A 25-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with a fatal weekend shooting in central Las Vegas.

Moufassa Haulcy is being held without bail on a murder and conspiracy charge, according to jail records.

Officers were called at 7:19 p.m. Sunday to the 500 block of Calcaterra Circle, near East Flamingo Road and Palos Verdes Street, after a report of a shooting, according to a statement issued Tuesday by the Metropolitan Police Department.

First responders found a man in the alley suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man later died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Investigators believe Haulcy pulled out a gun and shot the man during a fight before running off.

It was unclear how police identified him as a suspect.

The victim will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family is notified.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

