Suspect arrested in deadly weekend shooting in central Las Vegas

A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the Sunday night slaying on the 500 block of Calcaterra Circle, near East Flamingo Road and Palos Verdes Street.

Moufassa Haulcy (Metropolitan Police Department)

A 25-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with a fatal weekend shooting in central Las Vegas.

Moufassa Haulcy is being held without bail on a murder and conspiracy charge, according to jail records.

Officers were called at 7:19 p.m. Sunday to the 500 block of Calcaterra Circle, near East Flamingo Road and Palos Verdes Street, after a report of a shooting, according to a statement issued Tuesday by the Metropolitan Police Department.

First responders found a man in the alley suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man later died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Investigators believe Haulcy pulled out a gun and shot the man during a fight before running off.

It was unclear how police identified him as a suspect.

The victim will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family is notified.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.