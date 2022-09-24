88°F
Homicides

Suspect arrested in fatal east Las Vegas shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 24, 2022 - 10:50 am
 
Updated September 24, 2022 - 11:16 am
Police investigate a homicide Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, on the 4400 block of Dennis Way in Las Ve ...
Police investigate a homicide Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, on the 4400 block of Dennis Way in Las Vegas. (Justin Semana/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jail records identified the woman accused of shooting another woman outside an east Las Vegas home Friday.

Lahela Kia Kaiwi-Brewer, 27, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of one count of murder with a deadly weapon.

Kaiwi-Brewer was booked in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman on the 4400 block of Dennis Way, near South Mountain Vista Street and East Harmon Avenue.

Police were called at 7:23 a.m. Friday to the home after Kaiwi-Brewer and a woman in her early 30s got into a fight that ended in a fatal shooting, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Robert Price.

The woman, who did not live in the neighborhood, died at the scene.

Further details on the case were not immediately available Saturday.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

