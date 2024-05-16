84°F
Suspect arrested in fatal east Las Vegas shooting

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2024 - 10:38 am
 

Las Vegas police accused a 21-year-old man in the shooting death of a person during a street marijuana deal late Tuesday in the east valley, according to jail records.

Jeremiah Smith was booked Wednesday into the Clark County Detention Center on one count each of murder and conspiracy to murder, and two counts of robbery with a deadly weapon.

Gunfire erupted about 10:20 p.m. in an apartment complex in the 300 block of Sturgeon Lane, near Nellis Boulevard and Stewart Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department press release.

The male victim died near some landscape within the complex, police said.

The alleged shooter fled the scene before officers arrived, according to police who said the victim had arranged a meeting for a drug sale.

An arrest report detailing the allegations was not immediately available.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the victim’s name.

Smith was due in court Thursday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

