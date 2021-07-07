Suspect arrested in fatal May shooting in northeast Las Vegas

Christopher Najera, who was already in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on unrelated charges, was rebooked on June 17 on one count of open murder.

Christopher Najera (Metropolitan Police Department)

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in northeast Las Vegas from May 5.

Police said in a statement Wednesday that Christopher Najera, who was already in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on unrelated charges, was rebooked on June 17 on one count of open murder.

Officers were called to an apartment complex on the 3500 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard around 12:41 a.m. on May 5 and found a man in the road with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified him as 25-year-old Tyreon Jackson, of Las Vegas. He died of a gunshot wound to the back, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-6521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

