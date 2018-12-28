Suspect arrested in fatal North Las Vegas Christmas Eve shooting

Jermariun Hickman, 17, is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on one count of murder with a deadly weapon after being arrested Thursday night in Laughlin, North Las Vegas police said.

Jermariun Hickman (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A 17-year-old suspect in a deadly Christmas Eve shooting in North Las Vegas was arrested Thursday night in Laughlin.

Jermariun Hickman was taken into custody by the Las Vegas FBI Criminal Apprehension Team and North Las Vegas Police Department detectives. He was booked about 11 p.m. Thursday at the Clark County Detention Center on one felony count of murder with a deadly weapon in the death of 18-year-old Kwavontia Thomas, police spokesman Eric Leavitt said.

Investigators found at least three addresses linked to the suspect, one of which was in Laughlin. No other details regarding his arrest were available Friday.

Thomas was shot in a parking lot about 4:45 p.m. Monday near East Lake Mead Boulevard and McDaniel Street. Witnesses saw Thomas running from someone just before the gunfire rang out, police have said. The suspect was then seen jumping a nearby wall and running away.

Thomas died of multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot after bystanders and officers tried to help him.

Hickman provided little information when interviewed by detectives following his arrest, Leavitt said, and a motive in the shooting has not been determined.

Leavitt told the Review-Journal that police have determined the two were riding on the same bus when they got into a verbal argument, but it is not clear what prompted the dispute.

On Monday, Leavitt said it appeared the two knew each other prior to the shooting, but he said Friday that investigators now believe the two were not acquainted prior to the encounter on the bus.

As detectives investigated though Christmas Eve, a woman standing by at the scene wrapped in a blanket could be heard repeatedly crying “my baby.”

Attempts to reach Thomas’ mother and family members for comment were unsuccessful.

According to a GoFundMe campaign created by Thomas’ aunt, Jessica Hooper, he leaves behind his mother and four young siblings.

Hickman’s bail has been set at $1 million, court records show.

