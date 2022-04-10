73°F
Suspect arrested in fatal northeast Las Vegas shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 10, 2022 - 7:27 am
 
Updated April 10, 2022 - 3:06 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting of a man in northeast Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The victim was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 4500 block of East Charleston Boulevard, near Lamb Boulevard, around 10:20 p.m. when 32-year-old Jesus Nevarez approached him armed with a firearm, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release sent Sunday.

“Nevarez fired multiple shots into the vehicle, striking the victim and fleeing the area,” the release states. “Later that night, officers took Nevarez into custody on I-15 near Lake Mead Boulevard after a vehicle pursuit. Nevarez was booked into CCDC for open

murder.”

The victim was taken to University Medical Center and later died.

Police said officers located the suspect after a woman downtown called police saying a man had pointed a gun at her.

No further information was available.

The identity of the victim as well as the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after relatives have been notified.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter. Review-Journal digital producer Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.

