Suspect arrested in fatal parking lot shooting in southeast valley

Roman Johnson, 21, was booked on charges of open murder, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery, according to jail records.

Las Vegas police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting last week in a southeast Las Vegas parking lot.

Officers were initially called at 12:40 a.m. Wednesday to the 6800 block of East Russell Road after receiving a report of a shooting.

There they found a 26-year-old man, later identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Jared Stevens, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, and his death was ruled a homicide.

It was unclear how police had identified Johnson as a suspect.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon.

