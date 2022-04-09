Suspect arrested in fatal shooting at North Las Vegas apartments

North Las Vegas police announced on Twitter that Byron Manning was taken into custody without incident.

Byron Manning (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a North Las Vegas apartment complex.

Homicide Investigation Update! Recently, 24 Y/O Byron Manning was taken into custody without incident for the deadly shooting that happened on Apr 7, 2022, at the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive in NLV. He was subsequently arrested & booked at the NLVCCC.#NLVPD #Police. pic.twitter.com/LbCgH0sznY — NLVPD (@NLVPD) April 8, 2022

Manning faces charges including murder with a deadly weapon.

The shooting occurred Thursday in the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive near East Cheyenne Avenue.

Police said the victim was believed to be in his 30s and was found around 6 p.m. with an “apparent gunshot wound.”

The identity of the victim has not been released by the Clark County coroner, and details of the shooting have also not been released.

