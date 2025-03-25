Suspect arrested in fatal shooting in Las Vegas casino parking lot

Las Vegas police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that left a man dead in a parking lot of a casino in the west valley.

Police investigate a homicide in the area of the 6000 block of West Charleston Boulevard, on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A suspect has been arrested in a fatal shooting two weeks ago in a casino parking lot in the west Las Vegas Valley.

Salvador Delgadillo, 37, was taken into custody Monday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of open murder, the Metropolitan Police Department said Tuesday.

Officers responded at about 4:15 a.m. March 11 to a shooting in the parking lot of a Dotty’s casino in the 6000 block of West Charleston Boulevard, near Jones Boulevard, according to Metro Lt. Robert Price.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, Price said in a news briefing. The man, later identified as 31-year-old Richard Banda, was pronounced dead at the scene.

