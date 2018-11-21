Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of 16-year-old in North Las Vegas

An 18-year-old was arrested in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy last week in North Las Vegas, police said.

Al'Dijon Williams (North Las Vegas Police Department)

An 18-year-old was arrested in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy last week in North Las Vegas, police said.

North Las Vegas police, along with the FBI, arrested Al’Dijon Williams on Tuesday near Tropicana Avenue and Maryland Parkway, the police department announced Wednesday.

Williams faces murder charges in the death of 16-year-old LaMadre Harris, who was fatally shot Nov. 13 at a North Las Vegas strip mall at West Centennial Parkway and North Goldfield Street, near North 5th Street, police said.

LaMadre, a student at Legacy High School, died from multiple gunshot wounds at University Medical Center, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

LaMadre’s cousin, 41-year-old Jamika Johnson, said LaMadre’s 18-year-old sister was standing next to the boy when he was shot. Police determined a person walked up to the 16-year-old and shot him multiple times before fleeing.

“My cousin, he’s gone, but he has a sister that’s traumatized,” Johnson said after a candle-lit vigil on Nov. 14. “She watched her brother die.”

North Las Vegas police spokesman Aaron Patty said on Nov. 14 that he didn’t know if the boy’s sister was with him during the shooting, but that “multiple teenagers were around.” Police did not believe the shooting was random.

Patty said on Wednesday that Williams was the only suspect in the shooting. He said it appeared that Williams and LaMadre knew each other.

“There was some sort of incident or altercation that happened right before the shooting,” Patty said.

Williams remained in the Las Vegas Detention Center on Wednesday, jail records show.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.