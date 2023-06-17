Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of 19-year-old woman

Israel Zamora, 23, arrived voluntarily at the Clark County Detention Center where he was booked on suspicion of murder with a deadly weapon, police said.

Israel Zamora (Metropolitan Police Department)

A hearing impaired man wanted for nearly two weeks in the shooting death of his 19-year-old girlfriend in northeast Las Vegas turned himself in Friday.

Israel Zamora, 23, arrived voluntarily at the Clark County Detention Center where he was booked on suspicion of murder with a deadly weapon, the Metropolitan Police Department reported.

Police had been looking for Zamora since the discovery of the body of Adamari Ramirez on June 3 near her apartment following reports from citizens at 1:14 a.m. about an apparent shooting in the 3900 block of North Nellis Boulevard.

Homicide detectives soon identified Zamora as a suspect in the shooting and determined he fled before officers made it to the scene, police said.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on June 6 by Justice Court Judge Joseph Sciscento, according to court records.

Zamora, regarded by police as armed and dangerous while he was on the lam, is hearing impaired and was known to use sign language or an application on his phone to communicate.

The coroner’s office concluded that Ramirez, who died at the scene, passed away from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.