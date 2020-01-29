Suspect arrested in fatal shooting on Northern Nevada tribal land

A member of a Northern Nevada tribe was arrested Tuesday and arraigned in federal court in Reno following a fatal shooting last month on tribal land, according to the Department of Justice.

U.S. Department of Justice (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

A member of a Northern Nevada tribe was arrested Tuesday and arraigned in federal court in Reno following a fatal shooting last month on tribal land, according to the Department of Justice.

A federal jury indicted 51-year-old Steven Bryan on a murder charge Dec. 19, according to court records, accusing him of shooting an unidentified victim in the head with a rifle on the Carson Indian Colony on Dec. 13.

A department release said Bryan will remain in custody until his trial begins April 7.

If convicted, Bryan faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, the department said.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.