Suspect arrested in fatal shootings in Las Vegas, Henderson

John Anthony Carrillo, 29, also is accused in other “criminal incidents” since Saturday, including domestic battery, grand larceny of a vehicle and robbery, police said.

Las Vegas police investigate around Euclid Avenue near Oakey Boulevard after a man was shot and killed Thursday morning, July 1, 2021, in the east valley. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A 29-year-old man arrested by Las Vegas police is suspected of a string of violent crimes, including two deadly shootings on Thursday, officials said.

John Anthony Carrillo was arrested in connection to two shootings that left two men dead, according to the Metropolitan and Henderson police departments.

Police were called to the scene of the first shooting about 9:50 a.m. Thursday at a home on the 1700 block of Euclid Avenue, near Oakey Boulevard and Eastern Avenue, Metro said.

Detectives believe Carrillo arrived at the home to “conduct a narcotics transaction” and once inside shot and killed a man.

The man who was shot died at the scene, police said. He will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Carrillo then stole a white Nissan Altima from the home and drove away from the scene, police said.

At about 11:40 p.m. Henderson police were called to a shooting on the 10000 block of South Maryland Parkway, near Silverado Ranch Boulevard. The 911 caller reported that a man had been shot in the face and the suspect fled the scene in a white Nissan Altima, Henderson police said.

When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man in a parking lot suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said. The victim, who died at the scene, also will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Detectives believe that Carrillo shot the man from the Nissan before fleeing the scene, but it was not immediately clear if investigators had identified a motive.

Las Vegas police were called to help investigate the Henderson shooting since it was near the border of Metro’s jurisdiction, police said. Metro officers arrested Carrillo on the 300 block of East Silverado Ranch Boulevard, about two miles from the scene of the Henderson shooting.

Police have linked Carrillo to several other “criminal incidents” since Saturday, including domestic battery, grand larceny of a vehicle and robbery, Metro said. He is also suspected in a shooting on Wednesday at a convenience store on the 1400 block of East Charleston Boulevard, in which one person was injured.

Further information about the shooting on Wednesday and the other crimes that Carrillo is suspected of was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shootings can contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

