Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing at Las Vegas park

Las Vegas police search for a suspect in the fatal stabbing of a woman at West Flamingo Park near South Jones Boulevard in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 25, 2019. The suspect was arrested early Friday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A woman accused of stabbing another woman to death Thursday afternoon in a central Las Vegas park bathroom has been identified.

Liliani G. Pinto, 33, was arrested early Friday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of murder with a deadly weapon, according to court and jail records. She is set to make her initial appearance Friday afternoon for a custody hearing in Las Vegas Justice Court.

Pinto was being held on no bail early Friday, although bail could be set at the hearing.

The stabbing happened about 2:15 p.m. at West Flamingo Park, near South Jones Boulevard. Responding officers found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds. said Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer. She died at the scene.

She will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after her family has been notified of her death.

Spencer said Thursday afternoon that both Pinto and the victim may have been homeless and may have known one another.

Homicide detectives believe that the stabbing occurred during a fight inside a women’s restroom. Afterward, Pinto hid inside a nearby home, where she was found and taken into custody, said Spencer.

Las Vegas police spokeswoman Alejandra Zambrano said further details were expected to be released later Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

