Suspect arrested in January shooting death in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas police have made an arrest in the deadly January shooting of a man who lay bleeding on a sidewalk in an east valley neighborhood for at least a half hour before anyone called 911.

Mateo Marcos Diaz-Ibarra, 25, was arrested Wednesday on one count of murder with a deadly weapon in the death of 28-year-old Eric D. Nelson, jail records show.

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer confirmed Diaz-Ibarra’s arrest was in connection with Nelson’s killing but did not elaborate on how police identified him as a suspect.

On the morning of Jan. 25, Nelson was found on a sidewalk on the 1100 block of Newport Street, alone and bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said he was shot at least a half hour before someone called police.

He was pronounced dead in the neighborhood near East Washington Avenue and North Pecos Road from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

“There were neighbors who did hear gunshots, but there were no calls to police at that time,” Spencer said that morning.

The first gunshot was heard as early as 7:40 a.m., police have said, but the first and only 911 call reporting the shooting came at 8:11 a.m., when a person driving through the neighborhood saw Nelson on the sidewalk.

At the time, Spencer said it was too early to say whether the killing was a random act of violence, but that Nelson did not have any known gang ties.

Diaz-Ibarra was expected in court Thursday morning for his initial appearance, records show.

