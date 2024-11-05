Suspect arrested in Las Vegas shooting death of man found in crashed car

Las Vegas police say a 25-year-old has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man who was found dead inside a crashed car last month.

The Metropolitan Police Department says a 25-year-old has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man who was found dead inside a crashed car last month.

According to police, at approximately 10:32 p.m. on October 5, an LVMPD officer was directed to the area of South Decatur Boulevard and Sobb Avenue after hearing several gunshots.

Arriving officers located a vehicle that crashed into a fixed object with a male inside who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, authorities said.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

According to police, through the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify Keyun Watts, 25, as the suspect in the case.

Authorities located Watts on Monday and took him into custody. He was booked in the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.