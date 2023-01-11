42°F
Homicides

Suspect arrested in Las Vegas tow yard killing

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 11, 2023 - 7:55 am
 
Police investigate a fatal shooting Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at a tow business on the 100 block ...
Police investigate a fatal shooting Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at a tow business on the 100 block of West Wyoming Avenue in Las Vegas. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police arrested a man they said shot a downtown Las Vegas tow business employee over a dispute about an impounded car.

Jaton Herder, 27, is being held without bail facing one count of murder with a deadly weapon.

Jail records show that Herder was arrested in Henderson in connection with a fatal shooting Tuesday morning on the 100 block of West Wyoming Avenue.

Police said a man whose vehicle was towed to the business was angry the business refused to release the car without proper documentation. The man who wanted the car became “very irate” and pulled out a gun, shooting the employee, and drove off, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said at the scene.

It was unclear how Herder was identified.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to identify the employee after his family is notified.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

