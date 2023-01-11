Suspect arrested in Las Vegas tow yard killing was trying to rent Tesla
Las Vegas police arrested a man they said shot a downtown Las Vegas tow business employee over a dispute about a rented Tesla.
Jaton Herder, 27, is being held without bail facing one count of murder with a deadly weapon.
Jail records show that Herder was arrested in Henderson in connection with a fatal shooting Tuesday morning.
An employee at All In Towing, 108 W. Wyoming Ave., called police just before 11 a.m. after her boss, Jonet Dominquez, was shot by a customer, according to an arrest report released Wednesday.
The witness said Herder was picking up a 2022 silver Tesla he rented from Hertz, but he did not have the proper documents to retrieve the car and became angry.
Video from the business showed Herder pulling out a gun and shooting Dominquez before leaving, according to the arrest report.
Herder’s attorney called police around 4 p.m. to say his client would turn himself in, but Herder refused to give a statement to detectives about the shooting.
The Clark County coroner’s office had not officially identified the man who was shot.
