Homicides

Suspect arrested in Las Vegas tow yard killing was trying to rent Tesla

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 11, 2023 - 7:55 am
 
Updated January 11, 2023 - 2:10 pm
Jaton Herder (Metropolitan Police Department)
Police investigate a fatal shooting Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at a tow business on the 100 block ...
Police investigate a fatal shooting Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at a tow business on the 100 block of West Wyoming Avenue in Las Vegas. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police arrested a man they said shot a downtown Las Vegas tow business employee over a dispute about a rented Tesla.

Jaton Herder, 27, is being held without bail facing one count of murder with a deadly weapon.

Jail records show that Herder was arrested in Henderson in connection with a fatal shooting Tuesday morning.

An employee at All In Towing, 108 W. Wyoming Ave., called police just before 11 a.m. after her boss, Jonet Dominquez, was shot by a customer, according to an arrest report released Wednesday.

The witness said Herder was picking up a 2022 silver Tesla he rented from Hertz, but he did not have the proper documents to retrieve the car and became angry.

Video from the business showed Herder pulling out a gun and shooting Dominquez before leaving, according to the arrest report.

Herder’s attorney called police around 4 p.m. to say his client would turn himself in, but Herder refused to give a statement to detectives about the shooting.

The Clark County coroner’s office had not officially identified the man who was shot.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

