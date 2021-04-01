Suspect arrested in North Las Vegas apartment complex slaying

North Las Vegas police have arrested a 29-year-old man in a March 3 killing at an apartment complex in the city.

Jamel Gibbs (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Clark County Detention Center records show Jamel Gibbs was booked at the jail on a single count of open murder with use of a deadly weapon on Wednesday. Police spokesman Alexander Cuevas confirmed Gibbs was arrested in the killing of Jaylon Tiffith, 29, at an apartment complex in the 3900 block of North Scott Robinson Boulevard, near West Alexander Road.

Officers found Tiffith dead at the scene of the shooting. The Clark County coroner’s office said Tiffith died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Police did not immediately disclose a suspected motive in the case or the details of the arrest.

North Las Vegas Justice Court records indicate Gibbs was arrested on a murder warrant issued on March 8, and that he made a court appearance in the case on Tuesday.

