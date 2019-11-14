Suspect arrested in slaying during Henderson home invasion robbery

Henderson police have arrested a 25-year-old felon in connection with a shooting last month that left one man dead and another injured, the Review-Journal has learned.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Angell Cordero Fernandez of Las Vegas was arrested Nov. 5 on charges of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, destroying or concealing evidence and resisting a public officer, according to jail and court records. He was being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center.

The charges stem from a shooting during an apparent home-invasion robbery on the night of Oct. 12 on the 2900 block of Clarity Court, near Eastern Avenue and Silverado Ranch Boulevard, that killed Ronnie Joe Cravens, 40, and injured another man.

The other victim was treated at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center for injuries that police described at the time as survivable.

Court records show that Fernandez pleaded guilty in 2016 to charges of robbery, burglary and kidnapping. He was sentenced to one to seven years in a Nevada prison, according to the records.

A status hearing in the murder case is set for Monday morning in Henderson Justice Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

