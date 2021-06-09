Suspect arrested in slaying of 19-year-old in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting on May 1.

Khalil Young, who is also identified in court records as Khalil Young-Bernard, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Saturday, jail records show. He is accused of shooting and killing Khyler Johnson, 19, North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Alex Cuevas said.

Police were called to an apartment complex on the 4200 block of Commerce Street, near Craig Road, at about 10:40 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting, the department has said. When officers arrived, they were told the shooting involved two vehicles at the nearby intersection.

Johnson was found inside a car that had hit a median on the 100 block of Craig Road, police said. He died of a gunshot wound to the lower back, and his death was ruled a homicide, the Clark County coroner’s office has said.

Young is charged with murder with a deadly weapon and two firearm charges, court records show.

He remained in jail on Wednesday without bail. A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for June 22.

