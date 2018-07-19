Suspect arrested in slaying of 84-year-old Henderson woman

Vernon McClelland Jr., 29, was arrested Tuesday on the 700 block of Center Street in Henderson, police said Thursday. He faces multiple felony charges, including mmurder with a deadly weapon, and first-degree arson.

Henderson police have arrested a suspect in the death of an 84-year-old woman this month.

Vernon McClelland Jr., 29, was arrested Tuesday on the 700 block of Center Street in Henderson, police said Thursday. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center, where he faces felony charges of murder with a deadly weapon, burglary while possessing a gun, first-degree arson and possession of a gun by a prohibited person.

Police and fire officials were called July 6 to a fire at an apartment complex at 501 E. Lake Mead Parkway, near Boulder Highway. Emergency responders found Donna McElfresh in the burning apartment with trauma to her head and face, police said. The Clark County coroner’s office said she died after being shot in the head.

McElfresh’s death marked the fifth homicide in Henderson this year.

