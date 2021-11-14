Suspect at large after man fatally shot during parking lot argument

A 28-year-old North Las Vegas man man was shot to death early Sunday morning in west Las Vegas, police said.

A man was shot to death early Sunday morning in west Las Vegas, police said.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 4300 block of South Grand Canyon Drive at 3:29 a.m., according to a statement from police. Arriving officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified the victim as 28-year-old Jacob Hughey of North Las Vegas. He died of multiple gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide.

An initial investigation found that Hughey and another man argued in a parking lot prior to the shooting.

“The argument became physical, and the suspect produced a firearm and shot the victim,” police said. “The suspect then fled the area.”

