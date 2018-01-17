Suspect charged in killing of man near downtown Las Vegas

A man arrested in connection with a Tuesday shooting that left one man dead after a dispute over loud music is facing a murder charge.

Las Vegas police investigate a homicide at Kensington Suites northwest of downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, January 16, 2018. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jail records show 37-year-old Stavros Stathakos was booked Tuesday on one count of murder with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting. Stathakos is currently being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center and is awaiting his 48-hour hearing.

Police said a fight broke out between two men in the parking lot of Kensington Suites, 2200 W. Bonanza Road, and ended when one man drew a handgun and shot the other.

The shooter handed the gun off to a witness before returning to his apartment, where police eventually found and detained him. The man who was shot died at the hospital.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man who died after his next of kin are notified.

