Suspect dead after standoff with police at Laughlin casino

An armed robbery suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting at the Aquarius Casino in Laughlin, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers are at the scene. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper directs traffic near the Aquarius Casino in Laughlin after an officer-involved shooting, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers are at the scene. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said police shot and killed one person suspected of an attempted armed robbery at the Aquarius Casino, 1900 S. Casino Drive, Monday morning.

The armed robbery occurred shortly before 1:30 a.m. at a cashier cage at the Aquarius. While fleeing, the suspect fired an unknown number of shots at casino security officers, but missed, Meltzer said.

Metro police officers arrived and were able to contain the suspect in his vehicle.

Police tweeted about 8:15 a.m. Monday that shots had been fired.

People were advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Review-Journal staff writer Max Michor contributed to this report.