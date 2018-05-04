Suspect faces charges in deadly shooting in central Las Vegas

A Las Vegas man is facing a murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting in the central valley last month.

John Kelley, 42, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Thursday on one count of murder with a deadly weapon, as well three other unrelated charges.

On April 20, police found a man dead after a reported shooting on the 3700 block of Hazelwood Street, near Twain Avenue and Swenson Street.

The man, later identified as Mark Salazar, was killed one day after his 46th birthday, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Kelley also faces two domestic battery charges, one with a deadly weapon, and another charge for possession of a stolen vehicle.

Kelley’s 48-hour hearing is scheduled for May 5.

