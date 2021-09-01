Suspect faces murder charge after man died following July beating

Charges have been upgraded after a homeless man died following a beating last month.

Brandon Garza (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Charges have been upgraded after a homeless man died following a beating last month.

Adolfo Perez, 34, of Las Vegas died Aug. 7 at University Medical Center from blunt force head injuries, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Perez was found beaten by a concrete slab at 6:04 a.m. July 29 on the 500 block of East St. Louis Avenue, near Paradise Road, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Brandon Garza, 33, was initially booked on an attempted murder charge, which was upgraded to murder Aug. 12, according to court records.

Witnesses told police they saw a man lifting the lid up and throwing it to the ground repeatedly in the minutes before the Perez was discovered. Investigators did not detail a motive for the attack in Garza’s arrest report.

A nurse told police that Perez suffered a brain bleed as a result of the beating.

“The charge nurse also advised they noticed his brain had shifted inside of his head and was not in the normal position,” police wrote in the report.

Garza is being held on $250,000 and is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing Sept. 28.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.