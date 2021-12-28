Suspect held without bail after dismembered man found in stolen truck

Eric Holland, 57, accused of cutting up a body and storing it in a stolen vehicle, was ordered held without bail Tuesday morning at his first court hearing since his arrest last week.

Eric Holland appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Holland, who is accused of cutting up a body and storing it in a stolen car, was ordered held without bail. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A man accused of cutting up a body and storing it in a stolen vehicle was ordered held without bail Tuesday morning at his first court hearing since his arrest last week.

“The victim is literally cut into pieces,” Clark County District Attorney Giancarlo Pesci said in court Tuesday. “He has been disarticulated, dismembered. His head is cut off.”

Eric Holland, 57, was arrested Thursday and booked on a murder charge, according to court records. The Metropolitan Police Department had not released Holland’s arrest report as of Tuesday morning.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the victim as Richard Miller, 65. Miller died from multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner ruled.

Police said in a statement Sunday that officers tried to stop a pickup truck near Tropicana Avenue and Duneville Street around 3:42 p.m. on Thursday. Metro’s helicopter followed the driver as he drove off and eventually switched trucks. When Holland was later pulled over, police said he threw things at officers and tried to run away before he was detained.

Both trucks had been reported stolen, police said.

Pesci presented photos to Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia and argued that there was video of Holland inside a Home Depot purchasing a saw. Inside the vehicle, Pesci said police found receipts for the saw and trash bags.

“I have not given you the actual dismembered head,” Pesci said referencing the photos. “I have it here if you need it.”

Holland was represented by Clark County Public Defender Sarah Hawkins, who argued that Holland has not confessed and the evidence Pesci presented wasn’t substantial.

“We have no testimony from anyone involved in this,” she said.

Letizia asked that a detective from the case be brought to the next court hearing.

Pesci said Holland had a criminal history dating back to a juvenile record from the 1970s, including assault with a deadly weapon, assaulting a police officer causing substantial bodily harm and theft. It was unclear where Holland was charged with those crimes or whether he was convicted.

Las Vegas Justice Court records show Holland has an open case from 2018 where he was charged with obtaining or using the personal identification of another person, embezzlement of a vehicle, intent to forge a check or bill and theft. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in the case in January.

He is scheduled for another bail hearing in the homicide case on Jan. 4.

