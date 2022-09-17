Suspect ID’d in connection with shooting in Las Vegas business’ parking lot

Police have identified a suspect in a homicide involving a 31-year-old shot in the back at a parking lot outside a Las Vegas business.

A suspect has been identified in a fatal shooting involving a man in the parking lot of a Las Vegas business, police said.

Defrim Hoxha, 31, was shot in the back on Sept. 3 around 7:45 p.m. in the 4300 block of Spring Mountain Road. When officers arrived, Hoxha was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The suspect, who identified in Metro’s homicide log as a 21-year-old man, had a conversation with Hoxha before the shooting.

No arrest had been made as of Friday afternoon.

