Suspect ID’d in fatal shooting of woman in northwest Las Vegas

One of two people arrested in the Wednesday shooting death of a 60-year-old woman has been identified. Las Vegas police named Kamari Collins, 18, as a suspect.

Sheri Aoyagi (Courtesy)

Las Vegas police investigate a home invasion homicide on the 6400 block of Morley Avenue on May 30, 2018 in Las Vegas. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police named Kamari Collins, 18, as a suspect in the shooting and burglary at a northwest valley home, according to a release Saturday evening. A second suspect was identified only as a 17-year-old.

Law enforcement in Palmdale, California, took the two into custody Friday afternoon “after a lengthy (vehicle) pursuit,” Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said Friday night.

Police had been looking for the pair after Sheri Aoyagi and her husband came home about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to find their house on the 6400 block of Morley Avenue, near Torrey Pines Drive and Smoke Ranch Road, had been burglarized. One of two home invaders who had ransacked her home shot and killed her in front of Stan Aoyagi, her husband of nearly 20 years. The couple had just come home from lunch.

Homicide detectives were to interview the two suspects in California, and the pair is eventually expected to be extradited to Las Vegas, Spencer said.

“It’s an absolutely disturbing call,” Spencer said at the scene Wednesday.

The woman’s husband, who has limited mobility, took longer to get out of the car than she did, Spencer said. He was the only witness to the shooting.

Both home invaders fled in a white Chrysler 300 they had parked outside the Morley Avenue home, police said. Officers later located the vehicle on the 6600 block of West Washington Avenue.

