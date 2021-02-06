Suspect in 2016 homicide found at Mexican border

Victor Delgado, 27, was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection near Nogales, Arizona, on the border, according to police.

Police work the scene of a shooting that left one person dead at a gas station at the intersection of Lake Mead and Hollywood Boulevards in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

One of two men wanted in a 2016 homicide in northeast Las Vegas was found Wednesday near the Mexican border.

Victor Delgado, 27, was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection near a Nogales, Arizona, border crossing, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department on Friday afternoon.

At about 6:15 a.m. on Oct. 13, 2016, two men began fighting at the gas pumps in front of a Chevron station on East Lake Mead and North Hollywood boulevards when a third man approached and fired several shots, police said at the time. The shooter fled the scene with one of the men while the other died in the parking lot.

The victim was identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Daniel Villanueva, a 28-year-old Las Vegas man.

Within two weeks, Metro identified Jordan Delgado and Victor Delgado as suspects and said they drove before police arrived. Warrants were issued for their arrests Oct. 21, 2016, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records.

In July 2019, police said they believed the two might be back in the Las Vegas Valley.

Delgado is awaiting extradition to Las Vegas, where he faces charges of murder with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder.

A warrant for the arrest of Jordan Delgado was still outstanding Friday evening.

Anyone with information may call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521.

