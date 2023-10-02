66°F
Homicides

Suspect in custody after bystander shot and killed north of Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 2, 2023 - 9:19 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal File)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal File)

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting death of a bystander Saturday night north of the Strip.

Marvin Williams, 27, was charged with open murder and discharge a firearm into an occupied structure, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. He was booked in absentia into the Clark County Detention Center.

The shooting occurred around 11:35 p.m. Saturday on Las Vegas Boulevard South near Oakey Boulevard, according to Metro Lt. Donald Roberts.

The victim was walking on the sidewalk when an altercation occurred at a nearby business. As the victim walked by the business, an individual began shooting at another man and a stray bullet struck the unrelated victim.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

