Suspect in custody after man found shot to death in Kingman

Christopher Kacos, 33, is in the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility facing a charge of second-degree murder.

Christopher Kacos (Mohave County, Ariz., Sheriff's Office)

A suspect is in custody after a man was found shot to death Monday morning in Kingman, Arizona, according to a Mohave County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies were called just after 4:45 a.m. to the 900 block of John Norman Lane for multiple reports of gunshots in the area, the release said. They found a man deceased in the road with three gunshot wounds to the head, neck and face.

Kacos admitted his involvement in the shooting, deputies said. A shotgun and three spent shotgun shells were located near the man’s body, the release said.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The investigation is ongoing.

