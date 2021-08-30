103°F
Homicides

Suspect in custody after shooting death in northeast valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 30, 2021 - 2:14 pm
 
Steven Jones (Metropolitan Police Department)
Steven Jones (Metropolitan Police Department)

A suspect is in custody after a man was shot and killed Sunday night in a home in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

Steven Jones, 43, is facing a charge of open murder and remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Monday.

Police were called just after 7 p.m. to a home on the 4500 block of Townwall Street, near Craig Road and Nellis Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound who was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.

Jones and the victim were in a physical altercation before the shooting, homicide detectives said.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Anyone with any information about the shooting may contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

