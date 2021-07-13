Suspect in custody in hotel homicide near Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas police have arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with a Monday morning homicide near the Strip.

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers were called about 8:15 a.m. after receiving a report of a homicide at the Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel at 4940 Dean Martin Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Department dispatch logs.

Justin Medof was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Monday in connection with the investigation, according to jail records and Metro spokesman Larry Hadfield. He faces a charge of murder with a deadly weapon, court records show.

Further information about his arrest and the investigation was not immediately available.

Medof was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.