Suspect in CVS parking lot killing found dead

A 21-year-old suspected in a fatal shooting died by suicide, police said.

Police investigate a homicide that occurred in the 2600 block of South Maryland Parkway on Oct. 20, 2022. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 21-year-old suspected in a fatal shooting in Las Vegas has died by suicide, police said Monday.

Cameron Mendiola was found dead on Oct. 21 in the 6800 block of Bermuda Road, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Mendiola was suspected in the shooting of Juan Antonio De Leon, 40 on Oct. 20.

Police said De Leon was in a fight with another man around 9:30 a.m. in the parking lot of a CVS on Maryland Parkway near Karen Avenue when he was shot. De Leon died at the scene, and police said the killing did not appear to be random.

