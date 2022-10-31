75°F
Homicides

Suspect in CVS parking lot killing found dead

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 31, 2022 - 3:19 pm
 
Police investigate a homicide that occurred in the 2600 block of South Maryland Parkway on Oct. ...
Police investigate a homicide that occurred in the 2600 block of South Maryland Parkway on Oct. 20, 2022. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 21-year-old suspected in a fatal shooting in Las Vegas has died by suicide, police said Monday.

Cameron Mendiola was found dead on Oct. 21 in the 6800 block of Bermuda Road, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Mendiola was suspected in the shooting of Juan Antonio De Leon, 40 on Oct. 20.

Police said De Leon was in a fight with another man around 9:30 a.m. in the parking lot of a CVS on Maryland Parkway near Karen Avenue when he was shot. De Leon died at the scene, and police said the killing did not appear to be random.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

