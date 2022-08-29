Suspect in deadly drive-by shooting arrested

A 23-year-old man was arrested Saturday and faces charges of open murder and felony evading, according to police.

Hector Camacho (Metropolitan Police Department)

A suspect in a drive-by shooting Saturday morning that killed a woman in the northeast Las Vegas Valley has been arrested.

Hector Camacho, 23, was arrested later the same day, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. Police initially said the shooter’s vehicle sped away from the scene of the shooting, the 3700 bock of Melbourne Circle, near Walnut and Gowan roads, but responding officers were unable to stop it.

Camacho was arrested on the 5900 block of Wabusca Way, near East Sahara Avenue and South Sloan Lane.

On Monday afternoon, the Clark County coroner’s office identified the victim as Christine Rosalie Morton, 43, of Las Vegas. She died of a gunshot wound to the torso. Her death has been deemed a homicide.

Las Vegas police denied a request to release an arrest report in the case, citing an open criminal investigation.

Camacho is being held in the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of open murder and felony evading. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

