Homicides

Suspect in deadly Pahrump shooting turns himself in to Las Vegas police

Carlos Blakely, 18, is one of the suspects in a shooting Saturday, July 5, 2025, at Ian Deutch Memorial Park in Pahrump. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
This is a wanted posteror Anthony Aguilar that was distributed by Nye County Sheriff's Office (Nye County Sheriff)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 8, 2025 - 12:37 pm
 

A suspect in a fatal Pahrump shooting turned himself in to the Metropolitan Police Department on Monday evening, according to police documents.

Carlos Blakely’s mother drove him to Metro headquarters around 5:10 p.m., according to a police report, which said Blakely did not want to speak with detectives and was taken into custody on a Nye County warrant for open murder.

He is scheduled to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court at 7:30 a.m. Thursday for a hearing.

Blakely is one of three suspects wanted in connection with a deadly shooting at a movies in the park event in Pahrump on Saturday. Joey Perry died after sustaining four gunshot wounds, Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill said.

Named alongside Blakely as suspects were Anthony Aguilar, 17, and Fabian Ferrante, 19. The Nye County Sheriff’s Office released a wanted poster for Aguilar on Tuesday morning, identifying him as “armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information about the shooting or suspects is encouraged to contact law enforcement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Finnegan Belleau at fbelleau@reviewjournal.com.

