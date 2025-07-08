107°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Suspect in deadly southeast Las Vegas Valley shooting arrested

Metropolitan Police Department officers investigate the scene of a homicide at the 3600 Block o ...
Metropolitan Police Department officers investigate the scene of a homicide at the 3600 Block of S. Indios Ave, off of Boulder Highway and Twain Avenue on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Metropolitan Police Department officers investigate the scene of a homicide at the 3600 Block o ...
Metropolitan Police Department officers investigate the scene of a homicide at the 3600 Block of Indios Avenue, off of Boulder Highway and Twain Avenue on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
More Stories
Carlos Blakely, 18, is one of the suspects in a shooting Saturday, July 5, 2025, at Ian Deutch ...
Suspect in deadly Pahrump shooting turns himself in to Las Vegas police
Carlos Blakely, 18, left, Anthony Aguilar, 17, center, and Fabian Ferrante, 19, right, have bee ...
1 suspect in fatal Pahrump shooting surrenders to police
Henderson Police Department Sgt. Daniel Medrano delivers updates about the officer involved sho ...
Man shot and killed last week by Henderson police ID’d
Suspect in livestreamed fatal shooting on Strip keeping his lawyer
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 8, 2025 - 2:17 pm
 

An arrest has been made in the deadly shooting last month in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

Calvin Beasley Jr., 39, was booked Friday into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of open murder with a deadly weapon, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Police responded to a call at 2:15 p.m. June 18 in the 3600 block of Indios Avenue, near Boulder Highway and East Flamingo Road. They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, Metro Homicide Lt. Robert Price said at the time.

Two men were arguing in the middle of the street when the victim walked away, according to Price. He said the suspect then shot the victim, identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Derek Siano, 27, and left the scene.

Siano was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Beasley, who had refused to be transported to Las Vegas Justice Court on Tuesday, is scheduled for a status check hearing on Wednesday.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Carlos Blakely, 18, left, Anthony Aguilar, 17, center, and Fabian Ferrante, 19, right, have bee ...
1 suspect in fatal Pahrump shooting surrenders to police
By Bill Evans Pahrump Valley Times

Authorities in Nye County said one of the three suspects wanted in connection with a fatal shooting at a Movies in the Park event surrendered to police.

MORE STORIES